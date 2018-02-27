Fylde coast older drivers offered safety workshop

People are invited to a workshop being held in Lytham in March which offer help and advice about staying safe on the roads as they get older.

The event will feature talks from the emergency services and experts in road safety on topics.

These will include how to stay safe as a driver, passenger and pedestrian, fitness to drive, advice on prescribed medication, and the benefits of refreshing your driving skills by taking the practical Drive Safely for Longer course.

The Travel for Life workshops are being held by Lancashire County Council, and the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership.

They will take place from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, March 7 at Fylde Rugby Club, Lytham St Annes, and from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday 14 March at Blackburn Rovers FC.

County Coun Keith Iddon, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Figures show that people who are aged 65 and over are at higher risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads, and account for nearly a third of all fatalities.

“We all want to stay independent for as long as possible as we get older, and the aim of these workshops is to provide some advice about staying safe as an older road user, and let people know more about the practical help available. People are living longer, and the proportion of over 65s in our population is due to increase.”

The workshops are free and refreshments and lunch will be provided. Register online at www.lancsroadsafety.co.uk/travelforlife, or call 01772 537960.