Fylde coast girls who did their best and their duty

Many Memory Lane readers will recall growing up and the rite of passage for most women – joining the Brownies or Girl Guides.

These delightful archive photographs may well bring back memories – and some readers may even recognise themselves in the pictures.



From making tea, to camping out, these Brownies and Guides were captured on camera by Gazette photographers.



Kirkham and District Girl Guides are pictured in the parade, at Freckleton, in October 1963.



In May 1984, a group of Blackpool Brownies organised tea in a pipeline as part of celebration, to mark the brownie movement’s 70th year. The brownies, of the 18th Blackpool pack, brewed up in a 42-in gas main which was due to be in operation across the Fylde coast soon after



Members of the 3rd Ansdell Girl Guide Company are shown in August 1959 preparing the lunch at their summer camp at Wrea Green. Keeping a watchful eye on the proceedings was Peter the white mouse, who had been officially adopted as their mascot.



Members of Waterloo Road Methodist Church Girl Guide group are pictured before leaving for a three-day visit to the Lake District, in August 1964.



Kirkham Brownies, members of the 2nd Kirkham (St Michael’s) Brownie Pack, who took part in the annual concert in the St Michael’s School Hall, Kirkham, are shown in May 1964.



Standing in the centre is Brown Owl, Miss N Cornall.



Lt Col Colin Kaye, Weeton’s commanding officer, gives the brownie brew the official Army seal of approval, watched by Mrs Freda Dean and members of the 44th Bispham brownie pack, in April 1984.



And the Queen’s Guide presentation to Jennifer Haworth, is shown, in 1958.

