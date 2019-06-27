Fylde coast Conservative MPs all want Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister

The Fylde coast’s Tory MPs are backing Boris Johnson to become the new Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson is going head-to-head with Jeremy Hunt for the role of Conservative leader and PM following the resignation of Theresa May.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said Mr Johnson is the best man for the job,

Mr Menzies, who had earlier voted for Michael Gove in the contest, said: “The leadership election is well under way and I am supporting Boris. He is the Leave candidate and I believe we must leave the EU by October 31.

“Voters in Fylde chose by some margin to leave – and I believe Boris is the man for the job. He has always been the candidate pressing for Leave and Leave is what we must do.

“We should already have left the European Union and now be discussing the future relationship between the UK and the EU – Boris has made it quite clear the time for prevarication is over and we will leave.”

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard is also backing Mr Johnson.

He said: “As someone who voted for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union three years ago and has voted in Parliament ever since to try and ensure that happens, I believe that the most likely of these two great contenders to achieve Brexit is Boris Johnson.

“Like many constituents I have been frustrated by Parliament’s inability to get on with leaving the EU, and I believe Boris has the character and determination to unblock Parliament and plough a course for departure by Halloween this year.

Preston North and Wyre MP Ben Wallace backed Boris at the start of the vote.

The security minister is a close ally to the former Mayor of London.

He caused controversy during the weekend when he tweeted about a scandal involving Mr Johnson allegedly rowing with his partner.

Mr Wallace tweeted: “What a non-story, ‘couple have row’. Lefty neighbours give recording to Guardian. Newspaper reaches new low is a better news story.”

The tweet was later deleted.