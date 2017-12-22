Fylde coast college rallies round to aid burglary hit student

People at Blackpool and The Fylde College stepped in to save Christmas for one Fleetwood student’s family.

Curriculum manager Renuka Morris said: “When we found out James Tyler was struggling to come to college because the house had been burgled just before Christmas, it sent a shock to all the staff and students at the Gateway Campus.

"We all decided to bring few presents as we were aware James has little brothers and sisters and we did not want them to go without.

“I am overwhelmed and surprised at the kindness and generosity of the colleagues at Gateway who opened their hearts.”