Fylde coast beach squads pick up an ill wind's haul

The recent windy weather meant there was plenty to do for beach lovers gathering to give the beach a clean.

A total of 169 volunteers turned out to collect litter on Rossall Beach at Cleveleys, as part of the Marine Conservation Society Great British Beach Clean.

The litter pickers in action clearing Rossall beach

It was organised by Rossall Beach Residents and Community Group and attracted helpers from as far afield as Preston, Leyland, Macclesfield, Rochdale and Cheshire.

Helpers then had refreshments at Rossall School.

The original Fylde Coast beach care group host the Great British Beach Clean every year at Rossall Beach. Being above high water mark, the rubbish which is being carried on the tide always gets dropped here. After heavy winds last week there was a lot of plastic to collect.

Jane Littlewood, chairman of the group, said “We always have big MCS event and take the opportunity to use our Beach Buddies Roadshow to explain to new helpers and beach visitors what we do as a group, about the rubbish we collect and why.

“This year the public have excelled themselves, turning out in force and breaking all of our past records for volunteer numbers. We counted 169 volunteers during the afternoon, who collected 178 bags of rubbish, weighing 282kgs – plus large pieces of plastic”.

Members of the Rossall Beach Group litter pick all year round at the regular monthly community clean-ups. They also work with schools and groups to spread the message that we should all look after the marine environment.

Their next meeting will be at Cleveleys Community Centre on Beach Road, 6pm on September 26.