Fylde celebrates six of the best in prestigious parks awards

Six of Fylde’s parks and open spaces have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as some of the very best in the world.

Lowther Gardens and the War Memorial Garden in Lytham, Ashton Gardens and the Promenade Gardens in St Annes, Fairhaven Lake and Garden and Elswick Village Hall and Garden join 197 other green spaces similarly recognised in the North West.

The parks and open spaces in the Fylde Council area are among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces and 131 in 13 other countries which gained the prestigious mark of quality award.

The international honour, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde Council's tourism and leisure committee, said: “We are not only responsible for the management of our parks and open spaces, we see ourselves as guardians who promote, conserve and enhance our natural heritage, for future generations.

"I am proud Fylde have managed to achieve six Green Flag Awards – the international mark of quality parks and green spaces!”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 International winners.”

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”