Funny Girls review: Christmas ‘sleigh belles’ dish out festive fun

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and these ‘slay belles’ are getting into the festive spirit.

The Funny Girls Christmas Show is the first holiday extravaganza to hit the club’s stage since its licence was taken over by Thwaites, and the long-time stars of Blackpool cabaret remain in their finest and fiercest form.

The Funny Girls Christmas Show

The show goes on in a stop-start manner, with lead drag queen Betty Legs Diamond (inset) donning black stockings and heels for a burlesque-themed opening before zipping off to change into a skimpy Santa dress while the curtain falls and guests are left to chat, grab a drink and dance to music courtesy of DJ Zoe.

It’s as much a night out as it is Christmas Special, and good old fashioned fun from one of the best-loved staples of Blackpool entertainment.

Betty Legs Diamond is leading lady and undisputed star of the show, taking centre stage in every number with eye-watering high kicks and a wardrobe that would put Madonna to shame.

She is backed up by fellow drag queens Scarlett and Mercedes, and male dancers who aren’t shy about leaving little to the imagination.

Each cast member puts their best foot forward in a variety of festive-themed performances, from Frosty the Snowman (with a rather amorous Frosty) to a hula dance to Bing Crosby’s Hawaiian-style jingle ‘Mele Kalikimaka’.

But it’s the grand finale - a pantomime-style telling of Sleeping Beauty - that is the highlight of the night.

It wouldn’t be a drag show without a truly outrageous set of costumes, and this number pulls out all the stops, from the three good fairies to a Maleficent who seizes the stage with an impressive ballroom dance with two hapless henchmen.

The show wraps up at around 11.30pm - though guests are invited to party on until the early hours should they attend a Friday or Saturday show, or nip into The Flying Handbag next door.

It’s all-round good fun - as long as you keep an eye on the pink gin if you’ve got work the next day.

n The Funny Girls Christmas Show will run until January 6.