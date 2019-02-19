Funeral tribute to 'Mr Lytham' Alan Ashton

A church in Lytham was packed for the funeral of a leading heritage campaigner fondly known as 'Mr Lytham'.

Alan Ashton, who was 91, was a founder member of Lytham Town Trust and Lytham Heritage Group and also played a key role in the preservation of Lytham Hall.

Alan Ashton on his beloved Lytham Green

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “Alan was a true gentleman in every sense of the word - an iconic figure in Lytham who put his heart and soul into the town. It is down to his countless selfless actions throughout his life that has made Lytham what it is today.

“His work creating the Town Trust, looking after its heritage including the Assembly Rooms, Windmill and Lytham Hall, will be a wonderful legacy.”

Mr Ashton was a father of nine and also leaves 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His wife Edna died in 2004.

Eldest son, Jeremy, 65, said: “We were so proud of him and his legacy. He was such a great example to us.”

A requiem mass at St Peter's RC Church, conducted by Fr David Byrns, was followed by burial at Saltcotes Cemetery.