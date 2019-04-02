Fundraising night in aid of Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s Neonatal Unit

Women can enjoy a night of pampering in aid of a good cause this weekend.

A fundraising ladies night will be held at Fylde Rugby Club, Ansdell, on Saturday, in aid of the Neonatal Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The event, which starts at 6.30pm, will include a skincare and make-up demonstration and there will be a range of local stalls – including hairstyling, nails, beauty, fitness, health, food and gifts.

Those attending will be able to get gel nails, get their hair or make-up done on the night, experience a mini massage and there will be chance to win goodies.

Organiser Chloe Shore said: “I have friends who have experienced the fear of a premature baby first-hand. As a friend you want to help make that feeling go away but there is very little you can do.

“This is my way of helping, to raise funds for the neonatal unit, so they can buy whatever they need to help support those families.”

One in 13 babies are born prematurely and survival rates range between 78 and 95 per cent.

Paula Wright, Community Fundraising Assistant at Blue Skies Hospitals Fund – the charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – said: “We are extremely grateful that Chloe is holding a ladies night for our charity.

“Monies raised on the night will make a massive difference to our Neonatal Unit and the families of the babies who need special care.”

* Tickets cost £5, including a gift bag on arrival, and can be bought from Fylde Rugby Club, Blue Skies Hospitals Fund office at Blackpool Vic, Simply Gorgeous beauty salon or from the event organiser, Chloe Shore, by calling 07575090904.