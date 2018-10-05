`

Funding of more than £6,000 awarded for projects in Marton

Blackpool BMX is one of the projects given money.
Councillors for the Marton Ward have requested more than £6,000 in funding in order to fund projects in their area.

Blackpool Couns Jim Elmes and Vikki Singleton requested the money to fund three projects in their ward.

Funding of £4,000 will go to the Martonians for St Paul’s Church to help towards the cost of the refurbishment of a war memorial in St Paul’s churchyard and three benches.

Blackpool BMX club will receive £2,000 in funding towards the refurbishment of the toilets and security at its site in Stanley Park.

The final funding of £398.24 will go to Sport Blackpool for the purchase of cycling helmets, high visibility jackets and bike stands to help the ‘Wheels for All’ project.