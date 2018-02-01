Full chorus supports lively adaptation of hit movie

Have your say

It’s curtain up tonight for Clifton Academy’s performance of the smash hit musical Sister Act.

An adaptation of the original 1992 hit film which will take to the stage of Lowther Pavilion until Saturday, February 3.

It tells the story of an extrovert nightclub singer, Deloris Van Cartier, who ends up hiding in a convent after seeing her gangster boyfriend commit a shooting.

She doesn’t take easily to convent life but the nuns are keen to enlist her musical talents to bring new life to their flagging choir.

Leading the show as Deloris is 16-year-old Emilia Jurin, a dance and music student at Clifton Academy, who has taken many roles with the musical theatre company over previous years.

Emilia will be supported by Millie Quine as Mother Superior, Archie Follett as Eddie, Megan Hill as Sister Mary Robert and Nick Godfrey as Curtis.

‘Sister Act’ also has a full chorus who have been working with musical director Joseph Appleton and choreographers Amy Appleton and Sarah Cosgrove.

For tickets call the box office on (01253) 794221.