From a private lake to an equestrian centre: £1.75m mega-house has it all

Enjoying al fresco dining on the banks of a private lake may sound like something out of a dream holiday, but a four-bedroom Lancashire mansion is offering a prosperous buyer the chance to make that fantasy a reality for £1.75m.

Set on 12 acres of private land in Chorley, Heath Fold Farm is clearly out to bring the opulent lifestyle of the American Midwest's rich and famous to North West England, boasting not only a private lake, but a sprawling equestrian centre complete with stables, a tack room, and a large barn with horse riding sand manège as well.

After a day of trotting about the home's manicured gardens and appreciating the views of Rivington Pike and Anglezarke Reservoir, a cheeky drink or two on the lakeside terrace as the sun goes down may be in order. And with greenery literally surrounding the property, the home boasts guaranteed relaxation with 360° of zen.

Accessed by an electronic gate and via a private driveway, the house itself is an homage to space, making the most of the rural setting with truly huge windows and an eye-boggling 25 rooms including two family conservatories, three living rooms, and a dining room complete with oak flooring, exposed brick fireplace, and a cosy wood burning stove.

With a main lounge overlooking the patio and the lake below and a sun-dappled breakfast bar in the kitchen (yes, it has an aga as well), Heath Fold Farm specialises in making you feel like you're both inside an outside at the same time, but without having to worry about pesky things such as rain, wind, and layers.

Catering for more than just the sit-around-and-look-at-the-beautiful-scenery crowd as well, the home's large games room houses a snooker table and singalong-prompting piano, while there is also a home gym, a couch-filled cinema room, and a bespoke double-glazed wooden-framed conservatory for when entertaining takes precedence.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the the master bedroom suite comes with a glitzy walk-in-wardrobe and luxury en-suite bathroom with hard-wood flooring, a stand-alone bathtub, and large skylights on the gabled roof - cloud-spotting from the bath, anyone?

