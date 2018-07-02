Friends of Highfield Road Park host a summer fun day

The local community turned out in force to support the Friends of Highfield Park as they put on a fabulous Fun Day where there was something for everyone.

The event, which was held on Sunday, June 24, kicked off in style with the Blackpool Scorpions Troupe performing an amazing Chinese Lion dance on behalf of the Blackpool Chinese Community.

Tidal Beats also entertained the crowds with their Bongo Drums, with many visitors trying their hand at drumming for the first time.

Children from Roseacre Academy also performed a Maypole Dance which enthralled many families who had not seen such a super spectacle before.

There was a travelling fun fair on site, while Spirit of Youth Junior Football provided a fun alternative to the England World Cup Match, encouraging visitors to partake in Football Darts and Target Shooting before finishing the afternoon off with a ‘Fortnight’ Dancing Competition, which was really popular.

Visitors could also try their luck on the Friends’ super tombola which boasted over 500 prizes, an old fashioned coconut shy stall, green plant stall and an overflowing cake stall full of delicious cakes, most of which had been donated by local supporters.

Police Cadets were on hand to security code bikes and the local St Mary’s Guide Troupe recruited new Rainbows, Brownies and Guides.

At the end of the day the Friends were thrilled that they had made a profit of £1,254, all of which will be used to make further improvements on the park.

Gary Pennington, chairman of the Friends of Highfield Park, said he would like to thank everyone who attended for supporting the hardworking Friends Committee and Volunteers of the Park.

All stall holders said they would like to return and support the Friends again next year as there had been such a fabulous atmosphere making everyone feel welcome.