Freeport set for festive lights switch on

The start to Freeport's festive season starts tonight with the annual Christmas Lights Switch On ceremony

And it will signal the start of a programme of festive activities in the run up to Christmas

The free family event starts at 5pm with the official switch on at 6pm and will include a festive light and music show with last year’s popular Mariah Carey playing bauble coming back!

Plus there will be festive entertainment, free hot chocolate and spiced apple drinks to keep guests warm plus Santa will be making a stop off. Those hopeful that they have been good can write and post their letter to Santa too.

The event will also see the opening of Freeport Fleetwood’s new Christmas Garden with Santa’s House. Each week Santa’s House will play host to a different local charity to support their festival fundraising efforts. There are still a few spots available so charities that are interested in getting involved should get in touch.

Later in December, to celebrate the second last day of Christmas shopping on Saturday December 23 - Freeport will be welcome a very special guest - the mythical snow lion which has travelled from the 'Eternal Snow Forest'. The lion will be accompanied by a Snow Queen and her servant.

For more information contact Deborah Crane on 01253 877377 or email info@freeport-fleetwood.com.