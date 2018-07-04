Free-running through the Memorial Park in Fleetwood

Memorial Park in Fleetwood
Wyre teenagers can learn to run, swing, and jump their way through obstacles with the help of Wyre Council.

The council is launching a 10 week project to offer parkour at Memorial Park in Fleetwood.

Parkour, also known as free-running, is a non-competitive physical sport that sees people moving through open spaces using running, swinging, rolling, jumping, climbing and vaulting.

The sessions are aimed at 14-19 year olds, and will take place every Wednesday evening from 4pm-6pm starting from today.

The sessions will be delivered by Tom Redfern, a level Two UKCC Parkour coach from Project Z Parkour.