Free-running through the Memorial Park in Fleetwood

Wyre teenagers can learn to run, swing, and jump their way through obstacles with the help of Wyre Council.

The council is launching a 10 week project to offer parkour at Memorial Park in Fleetwood.

Parkour, also known as free-running, is a non-competitive physical sport that sees people moving through open spaces using running, swinging, rolling, jumping, climbing and vaulting.

The sessions are aimed at 14-19 year olds, and will take place every Wednesday evening from 4pm-6pm starting from today.

The sessions will be delivered by Tom Redfern, a level Two UKCC Parkour coach from Project Z Parkour.