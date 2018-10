A free pumpkin carving event will be staged at Fleetwood’s Memorial Park this Saturday, for Halloween.

The event, taking place between 11am and 1.30pm, will also include scary face painting, glitter tattoos, a creepy crawly road show, a tombola and much more besides.

It has been organised by the Friends of the Memorial Park, who are trying to raise £53,000 to enhance the park.

The group have thanked all those who have given donations so far.