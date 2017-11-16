Free parking for last-minute shoppers

Last-minute shoppers are to be given an extra Christmas bonus.

Blackpool Council has announced that it is to offer free parking on its town centre car parks on Saturday and Sunday, December 23 and 24.

The free offer is on top of the discounted parking offer which was announced by the Council and the Town Centre BID earlier this month.

The revised Christmas parking offer now comprises a £1 parking offer on West Street, East Topping Street, Central and Talbot multi-storey car parks at the following times and dates:

From 3pm on Saturday, December 2 to coincide with the BID’s Christmas lights switch-on event at the junction of Victoria Street and Bank Hey Street;

From 5pm on Blackpool town centre late shopping nights – December 7, 14 and 21;

All day on Sundays December 3, 10 and 17;

Plus free parking at the same car parks on Saturday, December 23 and Sunday, December 24.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for business and economic development, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce a special offer for last-minute shoppers in Blackpool town centre.

“By offering free parking on our town centre car parks on the last weekend before Christmas we hope that people will take the opportunity to pick up any last-minute presents and enjoy the festive atmosphere in the town centre.”

A Town Centre BID spokesman added: “Blackpool town centre has so much to offer to Christmas shoppers in terms of the mix of independent and brand retailers, illuminated streets and the ever-improving range of cafes and restaurants. “We hope the discounted and free parking offers will encourage people to do their Christmas shopping here in Blackpool.”