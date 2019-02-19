Free Fleetwood Town FC match tickets for grassroots teams on Fylde Coast

Have your say

Fleetwood Town are inviting all local Under-16 teams to a special Junior Football Initiative taking place next month when Gillingham come to Highbury.

The club welcome support from all grassroots clubs from all over the Fylde coast and as a special offer the club is offering free tickets to any registered teams – for 16 players plus two coaches – for the match on Saturday, March 2.

Tickets will be available on a first-come first-served basis with seats being allocated in the Parkside Stand.

To get your tickets, quote team ticket and submit the team name to claim your squad tickets.

They can then be collected in advance or on the day from the collection booth opposite the club shop.

Any additional tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate of seating for additional adults £15 and for Under-16s £5. Standing for additional adults are £10 and for Under-16s £5.

All tickets must be ordered and paid for in advance of the game.

All team names and contacts will be checked with the league handbooks details to avoid any false claims for tickets.

This is an exclusive offer by invitation only.

To order you match tickets, please contact Steve Metcalf (Ticket Office Manager) on 01253 775080 - Option 1.

You can also email your request to steve.metcalf@fleetwoodtownfc.com.