Free Christmas parking on the Fylde begins today

Free parking on Fylde Council car parks for the festive season begins today.

It’s the 11th year of the offer which is designed to boost business for local traders.

The first free daywill support Small Business Saturday, a campaign to encourage more people to shop local and support small businesses in the community.

After that, all council-owned off-road car parks will be free to use all day on December 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23.

Car parks concerned include those at The Square and North Promenade in St Annes and Pleasant Street, the railway station and facing Bath Street and Dicconson Terrace at The Green in Lytham.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of Fylde Council’s operational management committee, said: “We are delighted to offer the free weekend parking again.” this year to support both shoppers and businesses.”

Fylde Council is also helping to tackle drink driving this festive season by reminding residents that parking tickets run over to the next day. A pay and display ticket bought in an evening runs through for the amount of time paid to the following morning, helping give giving people time to sober up in the morning before collecting their cars.