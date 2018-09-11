Freckleton mum takes to song to fight for her boys

A former member of an Abba tribute act has put her singing skills to good use after being inspired by her sons’ struggles with diabetes.

Freckleton mum Leanne Lochhead was shocked to discover her little boy had the life-threatening condition – especially as her eldest son is also diabetic.

Her son Viggo, eight, has suffered from diabetes inspipidus since birth but she was taken aback when her youngest son Beren, six, was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Now the 36-year-old has released a charity single – Guardian Angel, which describes her family’s experience with the disease – to inform people of both the symptoms and the daily struggle her family endures.

Leanne, who lives on Calder Avenue with her partner Will Charlton, 36, and her two boys said she can never relax or sleep due to the constant monitoring and worrying.

She noticed Beren was drinking and going to the toilet a lot when he was three, so she took him to hospital where she was given the news.

She said: “Beren’s pancreas just stopped working and he has a pump which produces insulin for him.

“He has a monitor injected under his skin 24/7 and alarms can go off if his blood sugar goes too high or too low.

“I can never relax, never go anywhere without him and never sleep.”

Leanne, who gave up her job as a nursery nurse to care for her son, gets up at 3am to feed Beren jelly babies every night.

She said they originally assumed that Beren had the same illness as Viggo and without doing any tests he was put on the same medication as his brother, which is dangerous.

She added: “He could have got blood poisoning.“

“Viggo’s diabetes is easily managed with medication and hydration but Beren’s whole world has been turned upside down. I have to give Beren insulin and weigh every little thing he eats.

“I have to worry about him suffering illness, anxiety, stress and think about the weather.

“If his blood sugar goes too low or too high it can kill him.”

Leanne has also praised the “marvellous” staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where Beren receives his care.

How to download the song

Leanne’s song is available to download from all music streaming services and all proceeds raised from the single will be donated to type one diabetes charity Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Search on iTunes for ‘Guardian Angel (Unplugged)’ to down load the song.

A music video is also in production showing footage of the countless injections involved in treating the disease.