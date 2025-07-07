An early-morning sea rescue off Blackpool's Central Pier left four emergency service personnel injured, including a lifeboat crew member and three coastguard officers.

The incident unfolded on Friday after emergency services received reports of a person in the water amid rough sea conditions.

HM Coastguard teams from Fleetwood and Lytham were deployed along with RNLI Blackpool and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936.

Conditions were described as “extremely challenging,” with strong winds and powerful waves hampering efforts to launch the inshore lifeboat (ILB).

During the initial launch attempt, a large wave struck the vessel, throwing one RNLI crew member the length of the boat into the helmsman.

The ILB was forced to abort the launch and the injured crew member was taken to shore for medical attention.

Despite the setback, coastguard teams continued a shoreline search in both directions.

Minutes later, a team searching north of the pier spotted the casualty struggling in the surf approximately 30 metres from shore.

Wearing specialist water rescue equipment, a Fleetwood coastguard officer entered the water tethered to a teammate.

Battling the same waves that had overwhelmed the lifeboat, the officer managed to reach the casualty, who was being dragged by strong tidal currents.

Exhausted and having swallowed seawater, the officer managed to reach the casualty and signal for recovery.

Two additional coastguards had to enter the water to assist in pulling both rescuer and casualty to safety.

The casualty was handed into the care of waiting ambulance crews.

The injured lifeboat crew member was already being treated in a separate ambulance.

The three coastguards involved in the water rescue suffered from exhaustion, water ingestion, mild hypothermia and one suspected broken or sprained ankle.

All were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Two coastguards - one from Fleetwood and one from Lytham - and the RNLI crew member were taken to hospital for further checks.

All were later discharged to recover at home.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood later praised the teamwork and courage involved in the rescue, calling it a “challenging and technical rescue.”

In a reflective post, the team said: "When our pagers go off, we leave the safety of our homes and the comfort of our families to search, rescue, and save. We don't make judgments — everyone is worthy of rescue.

“This was a perfect example of what we can achieve together and how far we are all willing to go to perform our duty.”

The coastguard has not released further details about the person rescued from the sea.

Beach safety tips

Check the safety signs and flags around the beach, be aware of any dangers.

Be aware of sea conditions, including currents and winds.

Stay within your swimming abilities.

Do not let your child swim alone - children are safest when supervised.

If you need help, raise your hand.

If you get in to difficulties, stay calm - remember Float to Live.

For more safety advice, visit: hmcoastguard.uk/on-the-beach