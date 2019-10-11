Four people left with 'broken bones' after Garstang head-on smash

A head-on crash in Nateby, near Garstang, has left four people injured.

The crash involved a van and an red Audi A6 Avant at the junction of Cockerham Road and Park Lane at 6pm last night.

The Audi's roof had to be cut off by fire crews from Lancaster, Garstang and Fulwood who were called to the collision.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire Service said: "When firefighters arrived they found the incident involved two vehicles with two trapped casualties, one in each vehicle.

"The casualties were extricated from each vehicle by using holmatro cutting and spreading equipment and they were then handed over to the care of paramedics at the scene before being take to hospital.

"Firefighters administered some first aid to the casualties prior to the arrival of ambulance crews and some lighting equipment was also in use. Crews were in attendance approximately one hour and thirty five minutes."

All four people were taken to the Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: “Numerous broken bones to various parties involved.Great team work from fire and ambulance as well as umpteen great people who stopped to help.”