Four people in hospital after fire breaks out in Blackpool home

Four people were taken to hospital after a fire in Blackpool, officials said.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of a home in Saville Road, South Shore, at around 4.50am today.

Picture: Saville Road in South Shore (Google Maps)

Three fire engines were called out, with crews there for four hours, the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

The service said one person was treated for burns.

The ambulance service said four people were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Blackpool after breathing in smoke, but said none were seriously hurt.

Neither service was able to give their ages or genders.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was opened. No cause was immediately given.

The Gazette understands two people - a mum and her son - suffered burns on their feet and were treated at the Royal Preston Hospital.