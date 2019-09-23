Four injured following car crash on Amounderness Way

Four people have been injured following a car crash on Amounderness Way

The incident involved two vehicles and happened on the busy Thornton road at 1am yesterday.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said four people were treated for minor injuries, including arm and leg injuries, and two were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

They added: "An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called to the incident. We transported two of the casualties to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, however the other two declined to go to the hospital."

Fire crews from Bispham and Fleetwood were also called to the scene after one of the vehicles caught fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "When firefighters arrived they found that all occupants were out of the vehicles involved however there was one vehicle involved in fire.

"Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel. Also in use was some lighting equipment and small tools as firefighters worked to make the scene safe."

The crews were at the scene for around an hour.