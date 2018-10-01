Four fire crews spend hour and a half at gazebo fire

Arsonists are thought to be behind a fire in Warton tonight.

Four fire crews battled for an hour and a half at a commercial property on Bryning Lane to extinguish a fire in a wooden gazebo.

The crews, from Wesham, Lytham and two from South Shore arrived at 8.22pm this evening and donned breathing apparatus and used a hose reel to put out the blaze.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 20:22 crews from Wesham, Lytham and two from South Shore attended a commercial property on Bryning Lane, Warton. A wooden gazebo was on fire on crews used three hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of this fire was thought to be deliberate. Crews were detained for approximately an hour and a half."