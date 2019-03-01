Former Prezzo in Poulton to become a new eatery and bar

A Blackpool DJ is set to transform a former Poulton Italian restaurant into a new ‘eatery and bar’ and he has asked residents to suggest ideas for the new business.

Jason Fubar will be taking over the former Prezzo restaurant at the Teanlowe Centre which closed down last year.

The 45-year-old DJ, who runs both the Blackpool and Back To The Old Pool Festivals, took to Facebook to announce the news and asked the town’s residents for what sort of food they would like at the new eatery which is to be called PLF.

Jason added: “Our aim is turn it into a very nice eatery in the day and evening and then offer a bar service at night with entertainment on the weekend evenings.

“I have wanted to open my own bar for a while now and I need to do it for myself.”

Jason said he wants to have it opened in around eight weeks and said he would be ‘more than happy’ if it was before Easter.

He added: “I spend a lot of time eating and socialising in Poulton and I see my long term future not as a DJ and event promoter anymore, but as a restaurateur and bar owner.”

The Italian restaurant chain closed a third of its restaurants - 94 in total - last year in an attempt to tackle its financial problems. Poulton, Blackpool and St Annes saw closures.

The leader of Wyre Council, David Henderson said: "It is very good to see someone is taking over the former Prezzo in Poulton which I was in favour of when it opened.

"It's a shame Prezzo couldn't make a go of it. However Poulton certainly doesn't need another late night licence."