Former Blackpool woman marries in Australia

A stunning ocean-side venue on the southern coast of Australia was the perfect setting for the marriage of Blackpool-born Kelly Jean Maunder and Christopher Szyjko.

Kelly emigrated to Adelaide in 1989 with her parents Stuart and Anne Maunder, settling close to the city in a suburb called Hallett Cove.

She knew Chris, who was born in Adelaide, at high school and met many years later through a mutual friend Craig Patterson.

Kelly, who works for the department of child protection looking after at risk children. said: “I fell in love with Chris the first time we hung out together.

“Fate had its way of keeping us together and when we went over to Thailand last year for my 40th birthday Chris proposed very untraditionally on Facebook - and then on the balcony of our room. I said yes straight away.”

They tied the knot on Friday November 10 at the historic Kingston House in Hallett Cove before a reception at the Boatshed overlooking the ocean. It was also the place where the couple had their first date.

“The day was magical as my parents flew over from Blackpool with my godparents Lorraine and Dave Dugdale which made it very special for me,” said Kelly.

“My dad and I arrived in a Plymouth Duster - a big American car.

“Chris is a huge car head so the procession of cars we had was very unique and stood out.

“It included Rotaries, Datsun 1600’s and Nissan Gtr skylines.

“They definitely turned heads - little bit Fast n Furious!

“We had an acoustic guitarist named Robin George who played at the ceremony and I walked down the aisle with my dad to Wonderwall.”

Chris and Kelly’s dads both made memorable speeches and their bridal dance was to ‘Waiting’ by Emma Hewitt.

It was a cocktail style wedding and the weather was perfect - around 28 degrees - and guest also tucked into a donut wall which proved a real hit.

“My bridesmaid Jade O’Neill also did a reading at the ceremony called ‘The Lovely Other Dinosaur’ - that was very special

“When I think of the day it makes me grin from ear to ear, so unforgettable and filled with so much love.”

Chris, 39 and a tow-truck business owner added: “I married my best friend and it was the best day.”