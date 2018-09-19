Former Blackpool firefighter and magistrate dies at the age of 65

Former Blackpool firefighter and magistrate David Ronald Stevenson has died, aged 65.

David, who served as a firefighter with Lancashire Fire and Rescue for 27 years, and received two commendations for bravery, passed away on Friday, September 14 at the Conifers Nursing Home in Hambleton.

He was survived by his wife Janet, 66, daughter Nicola Long, 38, and grandchildren Keiran, 17, and Faith, eight.

Mr Stevenson lived most of his life in the Squires Gate area of South Shore, and began his career at the old Albert Road Fire Station, before moving to Forest Gate Station, where he served on green watch.

A former Revoe and Blackpool Grammar school pupil, he ran for the local council in the ‘80s, and was secretary of Blackpool South Liberal Party. He also worked as a magistrate at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court for more than a decade. In his spare time he was a keen motor racer and golfer.

Mr Stevenson was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at just 57, and spent 18 months at Elmsdene Nursing Home in Dean Street, Blackpool, before moving to the Conifers eight weeks before his death.

His daughter Nicola, who posted in Germany working for the British Army, said her father was “a very kind and humerous man who would put people at ease with his humour.

“He was well known on the street, and would help anybody whether he knew them or not. I am absolutely heartbroken.

“We are all devastated but are trying to find comfort by remembering the man he was and that he meant a lot to so many.”

A funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium at 2.30pm on Friday, September 28.