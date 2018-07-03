‘Force takeaways to show their food hygiene scores’

Restaurants, takeaways, and other businesses selling food should be forced to display their food hygiene rating, councillors in Wyre said.

Council leader David Henderson and chief executive Garry Payne wrote to Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, urging the government to bring in mandatory ratings ‘at the earliest opportunity’.

Currently, food firms do not have to display their ratings which, in theory, means poor ones can be hidden from view – and away from customers’ eyes.

A response from the Food Standards Agency said the government ‘remained committed to introducing a mandatory scheme by 2020’, council papers said.

Coun Henderson said it ‘costs money’ to send council inspectors to visit businesses, and added: “It would be pointless if that certificate is not on display to tell the public how well or how badly that premises has done. It would be preferable if all establishments displayed their certificate.”