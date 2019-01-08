Football club chairman vows to stand by drink-drive shame worker

A football club’s physiotherapist was more than twice over the alcohol limit when he drove after the club’s Christmas party.

Sean Riley reversed into a car on the car park of AFC Fylde at Wesham then drove to a hotel in Wrea Green where he was staying.

Riley, a 52-year-old father-of-two, of Chapel Street, Rishton, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £700 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £70 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on December 23 about 12.25am a man was parked in AFC Fylde’s car park waiting to give his daughter a lift when Riley, who he described as drunk, approached him and asked him if he would give him a lift to The Villa hotel.

The man tried to get him a taxi but failed. He saw Riley go to a Vauxhall Insignia and then reverse into a VW Passat before driving off.

The witness followed him and gave his registration number to police who found him at the hotel.

A breath test showed 88 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Damien Pickup, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was deeply ashamed.

Riley worked as AFC Fylde’s physiotherapist and at a private clinic in Liverpool. He had been to the club’s staff Christmas party where he had drunk lager and red wine before committing the offence.

He had not been able to get a taxi but made an error when he felt fit enough to drive.

He had no recollection of the minor collision when he reversed into another car.

AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “Sean was obviously devastated about this and came to see me to explain the situation. He realises the stupidity of his actions and of course he will pay the price for them, as he rightly should do.

“However, there was never a question of him losing his job, we’ve all made mistakes in our life, none more so than me – so no further action will be taken.”