Football boss welcomes Flakefleet to club bar for final

Fleetwood Town is opening its doors to supporters of Flakefleet Primary School's choir this Sunday as the school battles it out in the finals of Britain's Got Talent.

The youngsters secured their spot in the semi-finals with headteacher David McPartlin when judge David Walliams selected Flakefleet as his Golden Buzzer act back in January.

A crowd gathers to welcome back the Flakefleet School choir

They then made it through to the final following Monday evening’s first live semi-final on ITV

And this Sunday, as the nation sits down to watch the finals on their TV screens, Fleetwood Town’s Jim’s Bar will be broadcasting the show live for the school and anyone who wants to come along and support the youngsters.

FTFC Chairman Andy Pilley said: “It is brilliant to see the children of Flakefleet doing so well and gaining so much positive publicity for the school.

“It was great when they got David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer and for them now to be in the final is absolutely fantastic.

The young performers with Ant and Dec in the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent

"We will all be rooting for them on Sunday and so we want to see everyone having a great night at Jim’s bar and supporting this great bunch of children and their headteacher.”

It is not the first time FTFC have supported the children as they invited them to perform on the pitch at Highbury in December when they bid for the coveted number one slot with their charity single Light Up.

Headteacher David McPartlin added: “The support we are receiving from everyone is phenomenal. The local Fleetwood community has massively got behind us and we are all so excited to have made it to the finals this Sunday.

“We can’t thank Fleetwood Town enough for their support."

On Tuesday night, hundreds of supporters in Fleetwood turned out to welcome the youngsters when they arrived back at the school in a coach after arriving back after Britain's Got Talent.

Jim’s Bar will be open from 6pm Sunday with the BGT final live from 7.30pm.