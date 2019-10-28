Football banning orders for four men after Fleetwood Town FC and Blackpool FC fan fight

Four men have been given football banning orders following disorder between Fleetwood Town FC and Blackpool FC fans last year.

Officers were called around 5.10pm on October 27, 2018, after reports of fans fighting in Memorial Park following the clubs’ fixture at Highbury Stadium.

Around 100 fans were involved with police helping to prevent further disorder.

Officers arrested four men who were later charged with affray.

Following a hearing at Preston Crown Court on October 14 the men were each handed three-year football banning orders after admitting public order offences.

• Gavin Cross, 37, of Rossall Road, Cleveleys.

• Jonathon Sherlock, 38, of Farnham Way, Poulton.

• Mark Rushton, 28 of Riversway, Blackpool.

• Jack Kelly, 21, of Crieff Walk, Hartlepool.

All were given 12 month conditional discharges except for Rushton who was given a 24 month conditional discharge.

Each offender was also fined £300.

PC Tom Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “While we welcome fans to enjoy themselves on a match day, anti-social behaviour or disorder of any kind will not be tolerated

“Football matches are attended by a wide spectrum of the community including families, young children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

“The sort of behaviour displayed by these individuals will have been distressing for anyone to witness and has no place in football.”