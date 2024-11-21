Food hygiene fails and passes as 59 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

Published 21st Nov 2024

59 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on October 18.

Zest Of India, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN

Rated 4 on October 18.

Rated 3 on October 22.

Debbie's Diner, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AB

Rated 3 on October 22.

Rated 5 on November 15.

Arnie's Sandwich Bar, Marton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 3DE

Rated 5 on November 15.

Rated 5 on November 15.

Cog's Café Bar, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DU

Rated 5 on November 15.

Rated 1 on September 12.

Coffee Americano, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DH

Rated 1 on September 12.

Rated 5 on November 8.

Ma Kelly's Central, Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5BW

Rated 5 on November 8.

