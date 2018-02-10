Food and Drink: Why you should try to find the joy in food, says blogger Melissa Hemsley

Melissa Hemsley is quite probably the reason your kitchen contains a spiralizer.

She and her elder sister Jasmine, food caterers-turned-Vogue bloggers and cookbook writers Hemsley + Hemsley (The Art Of Eating Well, Good + Simple), pioneered the thing.

Now, London-based Hemsley is branching out alone, with her debut solo recipe collection, Eat Happy. "Every time I say it I have to do jazz hands," says the 32-year-old with a laugh.

What are her recipes trying to achieve?

The crux of the book is to make cooking as simple and stress-free as possible. "What are people’s main objections to cooking?" she considers. "It takes too long: OK, I can make it take 30 minutes – and with a lot of the recipes, you can do the work then go hang up the laundry or have a shower, then sit on the sofa and eat it when you’re relaxed.

"We have to stop allowing ourselves to feel that pressure," Hemsley says earnestly. "We don’t always have to have Instagrammable food, we don’t always get our nine portions of fruit and veg in every day – or whatever the number now is – and it’s important not to feel guilty about it."

She doesn’t agree with cutting out food groups and depriving yourself, either. "I’m not a big fan of extremes," she says. "I love a positive goal and things that make me feel happy – like, ‘Clear that cupboard out’, but I don’t say, ‘I’m going to change everything about myself’."

Instead of going on a crash diet, or bullying yourself into a month without alcohol or meat, she says, why not make an effort to fill up your freezer with home-cooked meals once a month instead? Use your ingredients in a different way, or buy less to begin with and meal-plan - "and then go spend that money you’ve saved on a dress - that’s what I’d do!"

Delicious.magazine tips: Chopping a shallot

1 Buy long banana shallots as they’re easier to peel and chop than round ones. Top and tail, halve lengthways, then peel.

2 Remove the inner core and set aside, keeping the top three layers.

3 Flatten the top layers with the palm of your hand.

4 Finely slice lengthways using the tips of your fingers to hold the shallot layers and guide the blade. Turn the sliced shallot 90 degrees, then chop again to create fine dice.

5 Repeat the cutting process with the core, without flattening first.

6 Use in salad dressings, salsas and sauces.