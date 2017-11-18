Food and Drink: It might sound crazy but we’ve being doing stir-fries all wrong, says Ching-He Huang

How many of us have lumped for a supermarket stir-fry mix, complete with sickly packet sauce, dumped it all in a wok, burned the bottom, and wished we’d just ordered in chow mein? We’re betting this happens a lot.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. In her new cookbook, Stir Crazy, TV chef, foodie entrepreneur and Chinese cookery aficionado Ching-He Huang (pictured right), has come up with 100 stir-fry recipes that won’t involve dry, frazzled chicken and limp beansprouts.

You can’t beat a stir-fry for speed.

"We are living in a fast-paced world and time is of the essence," she says, explaining why our obsession with flash-fried noodles and crunchy veg isn’t likely to wane. "They’re quick, accessible, speedy and non-threatening – you don’t need a lot of fancy kitchen equipment."

However, despite how quick and easy they are, in the West, we’re still prone to messing up our stir-fries.

"People add everything in at once and hope for the best, but really, the simple message is that every ingredient needs its time," says Taiwan-born Ching, 38. "That’s the beauty of stir-frying, you heat the wok up to a really high heat, then you add the oil – when you swish the oil around it creates even heat distribution.

"Then you add garlic, ginger, chillies – the holy trinity – and I always love to add all three, because why not? They need a few seconds, then add your protein or crunchier vegetables, carrots first, then let everything settle and caramelise on one side, saute, then turn and toss to cook; season and serve.

"Be mindful that having all the ingredients prepped beforehand helps," she adds. "That’s where people go wrong, because they think, ‘I’ll chop and just chuck it in’, but if you do that, you burn whatever’s in the wok."

"In Chinese restaurants, the majority of the dishes are meat-based, but traditionally in Chinese cooking and culture, it was 80% vegetable based and meat was only a luxury," says Ching, explaining that she wanted to return to those roots. "It’s really about the quality of ingredients, not quantity, and you get what you give from the planet. Unfortunately, we’re taking a lot more than we’re giving [at the moment].

"We need to cut down on our meat consumption, we all need to."

Food is medicine as well as fuel.

For Ching, food is as much about eating well as it is about taking care of yourself. "Traditionally in Chinese culture, food is medicine – we’ve always believed you heal yourself through what you eat."

Raw foods are considered cleansing and able to help detoxify the body; cooked foods are nourishing and when lightly sauteed or steamed, nutrients are unlocked and food is more easily digested; then there are healing foods - like goji berries, shitake mushrooms and ginseng, "which are eaten occasionally when the body needs it to heal itself".

Stir Crazy: 100 Deliciously Healthy Stir-fry Recipes by Ching He-Huang, photography by Tamin Jones, is published by Kyle Books, priced £19.99.

Delicious tips: Lining a tart tin with pastry

1 Roll out the pastry on a flour-dusted surface until 3mm thick. Use the tart tin to measure out a pastry circle, allowing extra all the way round to account for the depth of the tin. Carefully roll the pastry circle around the rolling pin.

2 Unroll the pastry over the tin, then lift up the edges to ease it into position, taking care not to cut or break the pastry. Smooth the base flat carefully with the palms of your hands to remove any air.

3 Break off a piece of excess pastry, then squeeze into a small ball. Dip it lightly in flour, then use it to press the pastry into the edges of the tin, dusting the ball in flour if it starts to stick.

4 When the tin is lined, roll the rolling pin over the top to trim the excess pastry against the sides of the tin. Chill in the fridge for 20-30 minutes or in the freezer for 10 minutes until firm.

5 Line with scrunched- up baking paper or foil, and fill with baking beans. Bake immediately, following the recipe instructions.