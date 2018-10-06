Food and drink - Crepes that taste like the real deal but are totally plant-based, says Lucy Watson

When cooking at home for her friends, the key for Lucy Watson is finding vegan alternatives for favourite go-to meals and treats.

"I’ve always been a pancake lover, so this crepes recipe is one of my favourites," she says. "They’re really quick and easy, and just so useful. They taste exactly like the crepes you would have that are non-vegan; you just wouldn’t imagine that you could recreate it that well."

Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, with friends or dining solo – here’s how to whip them up...

Ingredients:

(Serves 2-3)

1tbsp ground flaxseed

140g plain flour

A pinch of salt

250ml soya milk

1tbsp vegan margarine, melted, plus extra for greasing

Lemon juice and maple syrup, to serve

HOW TO MAKE LUCY WATSON’S FLAXSEED CREPES

Method:

1. Put the flaxseed in a small bowl and add three tablespoons of hot water. Stir well, and then leave to gel for five minutes.

2. Sift the flour and salt into a bowl and add the milk, the flaxseed mixture and the melted margarine. Whisk together to make a smooth batter.

Rest the batter for 30 minutes.

3. Heat a knob of margarine in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a ladleful of the batter, then swirl the pan to coat the base with the batter.

Cook the crepe until golden, then toss it or turn it over using a spatula and cook the second side in the same way.

Keep the cooked crepes warm while you repeat with the remaining batter.

4. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of maple syrup. (The batter will keep in the fridge for up to three days but may need a splash of milk to loosen the mixture as the flaxseed will continue to swell.)

Feed Me Vegan: For All Occasions by Lucy Watson is published by Sphere, priced £18.99. Available now.

Delicious.magazine technique: How to make custard

It’s a classic accompaniment to many a great British pud, and the homemade stuff is leagues better than anything that comes from a box or packet. Here’s how to make it…

1. Pour 450ml of whole milk into a saucepan. Scrape out the seeds from a split vanilla pod, then add to the pan with the pod. Heat gently until just boiling, then remove the pan from the heat and set aside to infuse for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, lightly whisk 4 medium free-range eggs with 2 tbsp caster sugar.

3. Pour the hot milk over the eggs, mixing well with a wooden spoon. Set a clean saucepan over a low heat. Strain the custard through a sieve into the pan, discarding the vanilla pod. Heat gently, stirring all the time, until the custard is steaming but not simmering, and starts to thicken.

4. To check if the custard is done, stir with a wooden spoon, then run your finger up the spoon. It’s ready when the custard doesn’t flow back over the line made by your finger. Serve warm with fruit pies, crumble or steamed puds, or cool and keep in the fridge, covered, for up to two days.