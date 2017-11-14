Flying high

Have your say

Teenager Leonie Marchese is feeling on top of the world after scooping a top trophy in a global competition.

Leonie, who lives in Wesham, won first prize in her age category at the recent International Junior Aerial Championships – the first all-junior competition of its kind in the country – which was set up to give junior aerialists from all over the world the chance to show their talent and gain recognition for their skills and hours of practice and training.

After sending off a short video of her performing an aerial routine to the contest organisers, Leonie made it into the top five finalists in the contest.

She was then given feedback, to implement for her live performance in the grand final, at the Scala Cinema and Arts Centre, Prestatyn – at which she impressed the judges so much she won.

The judging panel included some of the UK’s top coaches and several aerial silks champions.

They judged competitors on aspects of their performance such as choreography, tricks, fluidity, imagination and stage presence.

Leonie was crowned champion in the Aged 10-14 Aerial Silks category, and presented with a first place medal and trophy.

She only started training in aerial silks earlier this year and this was her first competition.

Aerial silks is a type of acrobatic or dance performance, in which one or more artists perform aerial acrobatics while hanging from a fabric.

Leonie takes part in regular aerial silks classes at Kelly Amelia Fitness Studio, on Brinwell Road, Marton.

Leonie said: “I was absolutely shocked to win, I really didn’t expect it.

“My mum is really proud.”

Studio owner Kelly McNab said all the team at Kelly Amelia was thrilled with Leonie’s competition success.

She said: “We are all so proud of Leonie and how well she has done in the competition.

“It was her first competition and she only started at the studio in April, learning silks.

“The fact she came first is absolutely amazing.

“Leonie is very talented.”