Flooding chaos as a Blackpool cemetery’s baby section floods leaving treasured toys and gifts floating

A weekend of torrential rain has caused parts of the Fylde coast to be flooded and stranded some people in their homes and out of their businesses.

Flood warnings were issued across the county due to the downpour, which started on Saturday afternoon and continued throughout Sunday.

High levels at the River Wyre in St Michaels. Credit: St Michael's On Wyre Church

All trains between Blackpool North and Preston were cancelled due to flooding on tracks near Poulton and flood warnings were in place for the Wyre estuary at Thornton and the River Wyre and St Michael’s On Wyre. Parts of Carleton Cemetery were flooded including the babies section which was submerged which left headstone toys and gifts floating.

Tanya Fairbrother said: “I have just been to my baby grandson’s headstone at Carleton in the baby section and was mortified to see how much under water it is.

“There were teddies and flowers floating, so upsetting. Carleton need to address the drainage system in that section.”

Blackpool Council, which oversees the cemetery, said it understands the flooding has been upsetting for families and it will ‘endeavour’ to help people affected.

A member of Care and Share in Mereside stands in the flood waters. Credit - Care and Share Blackpool

Maria Kirkland, Blackpool Council cabinet member responsible for Carleton Cemetery, said: “Like many other places in the region we experienced a huge downpour over the weekend.

“The sheer volume of rain meant that some surface water did build up in the baby memorial garden despite there being drainage in the area.

“Our team have inspected the garden as a priority and report that there is now very little water left.

“Any mementoes that were dislodged by the force of the water have been put in a place that can be easily accessed by family and friends.

The council said it will do everything it can to help family and friends.

“We understand that any disturbance to items placed on a loved one’s grave can be extremely upsetting and we will endeavour to help people however we can.”

Mereside was also hit by flooding. Care and Share, a Christian family & friends run faith group which has its outreach centre in Tarnside, off Bowness Avenue, had to close at the weekend.

A spokesman for the group said due to the premises and surrounding area being flooded they can’t take donations this week.

Freedom Church on Langdale Road is also believed to have cancelled its Harvest festival on Sunday due to the flooding in Mereside and it’s senior club was also called of yesterday.

A Beavers club which is run from the church is not expected to go ahead this week either.

The River Wyre at St Michael’s On Wyre, which was hit badly by flooding in 2015, was also at risk of breaking its banks as river levels rose significantly.

A member of the village church took photos of the river from the church’s tower and posted them on Facebook on Sunday showing the extent of the high levels.

They later said that on their way home at 6.30pm it had not dropped ‘at all’.

