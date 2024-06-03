The trek entails a guided walk across the sands, which would normally be covered by the sea, across to the ruined lighthouse, Wyre Light.

Around 2,000 people took part in the event on Saturday June 1, starting off from the beach behind the Marine Hall, and so far more than £10,000 has been raised for vital RNLI funds.

This skeletal lighthouse, which burnt down in the 1940s and is gradually falling into the sea, has traditionally marked the entrance to the River Wyre channel.

But under the expert guidance of the RNLI, the Wreck Trek is a safe and much loved event, which has been held for decades until more recent times and raises funds for Fleetwood RNLI.

It was the perfect day for the event too, with the walk taking place in fair weather conditions.

Hannah Presgrave, RNLI community manager, said: “It was an amazing day, the community spirit in Fleetwood is absolutely brilliant and the marshals and volunteers who helped out were outstanding.

“To say this event has raised £10,000 and counting in quite an achievement.”

Fleetwood RNLI coxswain Daryl Randles said: “The weather was perfect, it was not hot, not too cold.

“What I noticed most were all the smiley faces, young and old, coming back from the walk.

“I’d like to thank everyone who made it such a special day.”

