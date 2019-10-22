Fleetwood shopkeeper's shock after car smashes into shop

A Fleetwood businesswoman spoke of her shock after she was woken by a police call and informed a car had ploughed into the front of her shop.

Katherine Platt, who owns the gift shop Mary, Tom and Friends, on North Albert Street in Fleetwood, received the call in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The motorist had crashed a grey Vauxhall Corsa into the building after apparently losing control of the car.

Despite the serious appearance of the accident, the driver was uninjured.

Police believe the accident occurred at around 1am.

Katherine, who lives around the corner from the shop, said: "It was a shock when the police called, I was asleep and it's not something you expect to hear.

"I went on social media before I went around to the shop, just to prepare me for what I would see, and I saw the picture on the Fleetwood Area Police Facebook site - it looked bad.

"When I got to the shop the car had been taken away and the police told me what had happened.

"I was just relieved that no one had been hurt.

"It could have been a lot worse, it could have happened during the day when I was still in the shop, or it could have been more serious for the driver.

"The lovely vintage window has been destroyed but I've been told there has been no structural damage."

Ironically, Katherine said she had been due to move out of the premises anyway, with lease arrangements already agreed over a move to The Esplanade terrace of shops at the end of November.

She has been in the shop for three years having originally launched the business, selling unusual gifts and locally-made crafts, via a stall at Fleetwood Market in 2014.

Katherine said: "I love the North Albert Street shop but it is bigger than I need and thought it would be better to downsize."

The wait is now on to discover how badly damaged the stock is, as Katherine has not been able to access the premises since the accident.

The shop is named after her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A police officer said the driver, who was shaken after the accident, would be spoken to in due course.'

It is the second time this year that such an accident has occurred.

In July this year a Vauxhall Zafira crashed into the Andrés of Highbury salon on Highbury Avenue.