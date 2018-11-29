Fleetwood school bids to Light Up Christmas pop charts

A Fylde coast school is bidding to clinch the most coveted spot in the music charts.

Pupils and staff of Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood have recorded an original song called Light Up, complete with video.

Mr McPartlin with pupils Isabel Sherlock, Ruby Robson, Harvey Penton and Ben Price at the launch

It will be officially released on December 14, just in time to be among the contenders for the Christmas No 1 spot – and headteacher David McPartlin is confident they have a realistic chance of top spot.

“Why not?” said Mr McPartlin, who earlier this year inspired social media videos at the school in support of the England football team and to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Leicester City showed anything is possible when they won the Premier League title a few years ago.

“It is important we ‘dare to dream’ and anything can be achieved.”

Flakefleet Primary School launched their Christmas song at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Hundreds of people took up an open invitation on social media to join staff and pupils from Flakefleet – recenly crowned the happiest school in the country – for the launch of the single at Blackpool Opera House on Thursday.

The audience included residents of Fleetwood Hall Nursing Home, who featured in the video.

All proceeds from sales will go to the Alzheimer’s Society charity and the song is available to re-order now at https://bit.ly/2RhcSkU

Mr McPartlin added: “The song is all about making time for others.

“Even if we don’t pull it off, I can’t tell you how proud I am to work at a school with staff and children who genuinely believe that we might just do it.”

Sue Swire, Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser for Lancashire and Cumbria, said: “Alzheimer’s Society are touched by Flakefleet Primary School’s commitment and true enthusiasm by choosing to donate any money raised from the song to our charity.

“It’s wonderful that the pupils and staff are giving their time to support Alzheimer’s Society. Dementia devastates lives, but dementia won’t win.

“Until the day we find a cure we will be here for anyone affected by dementia, where they are, whatever they’re going through.

“Flakefleet Primary School is a true example of all generations coming together to unite against dementia.”

Kat Nicholls, deputy manager of the Fleetwood Hall nursing home, said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to support Flakefleet Primary School in their bid for Christmas No 1.

“We have a long standing relationship with the school and they have been a fantastic support in enriching the lives of our residents.

“The residents who are featured in the video have been uplifted by the experience, they all love the children visiting.”