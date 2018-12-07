Fleetwood school aiming for festive number one

A Fleetwood primary school’s audacious attempt to clinch the coveted Christmas number one spot in the music charts has gone stratospheric as support for the song soars.

Pupils and staff of Flakefleet Primary School recorded an original song called Light Up, complete with video, in a bid to top the charts over the festive period.

And the song’s popularity is not just a feather in the school’s cap, but it will raise vital funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society charity, with all proceeds going to the good cause.

Although it won’t be officially released until December 14, advance orders for the single have gone through the roof.

The song has gathered massive support, not only across Fleetwood and the Fylde coast, but far beyond.

A Facebook campaign called ‘Light up - Make Flakefleet and Children No 1 this Christmas’ has attracted 10,000 followers since Sunday alone.

Ex-Fleetwood folk such as singing ace Alfie Boe and ex-boxing champ Jane Couch are supporting it, with the boxer sending a message about a “knock-out Christmas”.

A string of other famous folk such as top British actress Vicky McClure and Emmerdale star Danny Miller, are lending their support.

Even a school in New Zealand has joined in, while the ITV News at 10 team is also featuring the school.

Headteacher David McPartlin said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine such support, it has exceeded even my wildest expectations.

“We know that 11,000 have clickled on the link.

“They may not have made an advance order, but the interest is there.

“It would need 7,000 or 8,000 sales to get into the top 40, so we can dream.

“We won’t know unto December 15.

“Our parents have been amazing, they have worked so hard to get the support going.

“Archway Travel have loaned us a battle bus to go around the North West, Andy Pilley is supporting us at home matches, Preston North End want to help too.”

Mr MacPartlin said he had a family member with Alzheimers so knew how the disease affected families.

He said the school, based on Northfleet Avenue and nicknamed Flakey, was also working closely with Fleetwood Hall care home, near the school.

The song is available to re-order now at https://bit.ly/2RhcSkU

Mr McPartlin, whose school won an award for being the happiest in the land recently, added: “The song is all about making time for others.

“Even if we don’t pull it off, I can’t tell you how proud I am to work at a school with staff and children who genuinely believe that we might just do it.”

Sue Swire, Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser for Lancashire and Cumbria, said: “Alzheimer’s Society are touched by Flakefleet Primary School’s commitment and true enthusiasm by choosing to donate any money raised from the song to our charity.

“It’s wonderful that the pupils and staff are giving their time to support Alzheimer’s Society. Dementia devastates lives, but dementia won’t win.

“Until the day we find a cure we will be here for anyone affected by dementia, where they are, whatever they’re going through.

“Flakefleet Primary School is a true example of all generations coming together to unite against dementia.”

Kat Nicholls, deputy manager of the Fleetwood Hall nursing home, said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to support Flakefleet Primary School in their bid for Christmas No 1.