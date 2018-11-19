Fleetwood's Flakefleet School is crowned 'Happiest' primary in the UK

A Fleetwood school is celebrating after winning a national ‘happiness’ award.

Flakefleet School won the Happiest Primary School accolade at the National Happiness Awards for taking steps to ensure pupils and staff‘s health and wellbeing.

The school likes to create viral videos and teachers are working on a song that they hope will be a hit at Christmas.

The school’s headteacher Dave McPartlin said the school will get £2,000, half of which can be spent on vouchers. He said: “It was such a wonderful feeling to be crowned the winner and it has been brilliant to tell all the pupils and staff.”

In the last two years the school’s reputation has grown and it is now almost full for the first time in over a decade.

Mr McPartlin says being happy has a big impact on both pupils and staff.

He said: “I think happier children make better learners and happier staff are more productive so it is great for this to be recognised.” The Awards were launched three years ago by learning and development consultancy Laughology.