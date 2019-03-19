Fleetwood recycling centre open for business again after revamp

Have your say

A recycling centre reopens this week after a revamp.

Fleetwood Recycling Centre, on Jameson Road, will reopen tomorrow (Wednesday, March 20) following improvement works.

Steve Scott, head of waste management for Lancashire County Council, said: “Our Fleetwood Household Waste Recycling Centre has been revamped with new surfacing, fencing, step units and containers.

“The county council began directly managing the recycling centres last year, and took the decision to do this work to improve the quality of service for visitors and the staff who work at Fleetwood.

“We’ll be glad to reopen the site this week in good time for the busier spring and summer period.”

You can find out more about Lancashire County Council recycling centres at www.lancashire.gov.uk/waste.