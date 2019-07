Have your say

Police in Fleetwood have cordoned off Jubilee Quays after an incident.

When approached for comment, officers were not yet able to give further information.

Police cars have been spotted on Dock Street in Fleetwood.

Police cars were spotted on Dock Street, opposite the Asda carpark in Fleetwood.

READ MORE >>> Lancashire Police join UK-wide manhunt for alleged date-rapist who fled bail

Further updates will follow as details emerge.