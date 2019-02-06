Fleetwood Museum: Here's how they plan to restore the building

What started as a simple redecoration project at last summer has become an exciting project to reveal the original splendour of Fleetwood’s former Custom House.

Fleetwood Museum Trust took over the running of the site from Lancashire County Council in April last year and as part of the agreement, the trust has to complete a series of repairs to an agreed list.

Work started to redecorate the front, but large areas of waterproof coatings started coming off, revealing years of trapped water and extensive cracking.

Trust chairman Keith Porter said: “With all we had to do to get the museum open again after the announced closure in 2015, we hoped the painting would be straightforward.

“But what could have been a nightmare is turning into a remarkable opportunity to return the building to its original Georgian era appearance.”

The trust has carried out extensive tests working with Wyre’s conservation officer and specialists in historic roofing and stonework.

Under 10 layers of paint coatings, the original historic render can be glimpsed, as first applied in 1837.

And all the window surrounds, entrance columns and high-level parapets are in the familiar stone of the nearby North Euston Hotel.

The trust is now waiting for approval from Lancashire County Council and Wyre to proceed with repairs.

Museum manager Ben Whittaker said: “We hope the county will let us use money allocated for a range of small repairs on these urgent works.

“It will take us time to assess the full extent of the works required. One small part of a gallery where water ingress has caused most damage over years, will be temporarily closed. But we are reopening the museum as planned in April with a new exhibition, Collecting Fleetwood, showcasing objects collected by the trust.”