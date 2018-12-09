Fleetwood murder: Victim named

The victim of a Fleetwood murder investigation has been named by police

Michael Hart, 31, from Fleetwood was stabbed at around 1am and later died in hospital from his injuries.

Mr Hart is believed to have been a dad-of-two. His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

He was stabbed on Broomfield Road following a car crash on Hatfield Road.

A manhunt for 33-year-old Stephen Derbyshire, continues and officers want to speak to him in connection with the death. Police are warning members of the public not to approach him.

People have expressed their shock about the incident.

George Andrews, 69, of Highbury Avenue said: "I don't know what has happened but it's tragic that someone's life could be cut so short. I feel for his family."

David Baybutt, 44, of Hatfield Road: "You just don't think these sorts of things would happen on your doorstep. The CSI people have been searching the red car and taking photos so maybe something happened in the car."

Natalie Simons, 29, of Greenfield Road, said: "It is really shocking and quite scary. The sirens woke me up and there was lots of police cars. People were speculating on Facebook what might have happened which I don't agree with."

Anyone with information should call police on 999 quoting log number 0110 of today (December 9) or independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.





