A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Fleetwood earlier this morning.

Officers were called at about 1.20am to reports of a stabbing on Broomfield Road. A 31-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators have been at the scene.

A large area around the scene has been cordoned off and police have been seen examining a red Ford Focus which appears to have crashed on the road.

