Fleetwood Maritime Street fire: multiple fire engines called to substation fire near Fisherman's Friend factory

Fire engines were called to Maritime Street in Fleetwood after a fire broke out in a substation near to the Fisherman's Friend factory.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say they sent four fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham, and Blackpool to a fire on Maritime Street.

They say the incident involved an electrical substation.

Crews put out the fire using two breathing apparatus, two dry powder extinguishers and two CO2 extinguishers.

They were at the scene approximately two and a half hours and there were no casualties reported.