Fleetwood Lifeboat flag at half mast for John

The flag was flying at half mast at Fleetwood Lifeboat Station today in tribute to much-respected ex-trawler skipper from the town.

John Hardingham, who has died, was skipper of many fishing boats, including ex- J Marr Ltd vessel Jacinta which later found fame as Fleetwood’s heritage vessel.

A Fleetwood RNLI spokesman said: “Our @RNLI flag flies at half mast today in honour of local ex ‘Skipper’ John Hardingham, who has passed away.

“John sailed from Fleetwood as skipper on many fishing boats.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”